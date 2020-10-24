Trick or treating on Halloween has been a rite of fall for centuries in the United States. But with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), many parents are wondering whether they should take their children out this year.
No state or local regulation bars trick or treating locally. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that it is a "high risk" activity for COVID-19.
"Extra precautions should be taken for Halloween this year, especially considering the ongoing transmission of COVID-19 and to protect against flu and other viruses, for that matter," said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District.
The Health District recommends that those trick or treating or attending other Halloween events follow these steps:
• Wear a cloth mask to protect others (this would not be a regular costume mask).
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others at all times.
• Keep the number of people in your group small.
• Wash your hands often with soapy, warm water, or frequently use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
There are several events taking place for families and children, alternatives to door-to-door trick or treating.
• Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 2701 Cleveland Highway, will host a drive-thru trunk or treat on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Families will stay in their vehicles and church members will hand out pre-packaged candy to the children through the window.
• The Kids Community Learning Center will host a trunk or treat on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The center is at 2209 Cleveland Highway in Dalton.
• The Downtown Dalton Development Authority, Rock Bridge Community Church and many downtown businesses will host trick or treating on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. Participating businesses will have a poster in their window.
• Dalton High School Drama Club members will be dressed as Disney princesses, Marvel superheroes and Star Wars characters for the second annual "Trunk or Treat" fundraiser on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the high school. This year's fundraiser will once again feature DHS drama students dressed as popular characters greeting local children and adults and passing out Halloween candy, but this year will also be a safely-distanced drive-thru event in which DHS students will be masked and children and adults can (if they choose) take a picture with their favorite character, organizers say. The cost is $10 for the first child and $5 for each additional child. The event will take place in the parking lot, and volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic. All proceeds benefit the Dalton High drama program.
• Bestfriend's Boutique, the Madden Gomez Agency, TK Wingz and Vam's Printing and Design will host a trunk or treat at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton from 3 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged. Adults are requested to wear masks. There will be candy, drinks and food.
