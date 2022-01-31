Some local pharmacies say free N95 masks not available yet, recommend customers keep checking

Two weeks ago the Biden administration announced it would distribute 400 million N95 masks free to the American public.
CNN reported, citing White House sources, the program would be up and running by early February, that the masks will be distributed at pharmacies and community health centers, and that each person will be limited to three masks. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said healthcare workers can wear each mask up to five times but people who only wear them briefly, such as while going shopping, can wear them more often.
The CDC said the N95 masks offer the highest level of protection if properly fitted.
On Monday local health officials and pharmacies said there is still uncertainty about when the masks will arrive.
"The only thing we know about the federal government N95 mask distribution plan is what is being reported, and that is the masks will soon be available for free at some pharmacies taking part in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and some community health centers across the nation," said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District. "It seems public health is not part of that plan at this moment."
The masks will come from the 750 million N95 masks in the nation's Strategic National Stockpile.
The CDC has a list of pharmacy chains taking part in the program at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html.
On its website, Walgreens said, "We are pleased to partner with the administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Masks have begun to roll out to the first wave of stores and will continue to roll out into additional stores in the coming days and weeks. We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February."
An employee at the Walgreens at 1247 W. Walnut Ave. in Dalton said it did not have any N95 masks Monday but is expecting the masks in four to six weeks and they will be at the front of the store.
In a press release, Kroger, which is one of the participating pharmacy chains, said all of its stores with a pharmacy will be participating in the program,
An employee of the pharmacy in the Kroger at 1365 W. Walnut Ave. said it had expected to receive the masks on Thursday but did not and doesn't know when they will arrive.
Walmart is another participating pharmacy chain. On Monday, a Walmart Neighborhood Market Pharmacy employee said that store does not have them yet.
CVS is also participating in the program. Calls to Dalton CVS stores received a recorded message saying the masks are not available yet and to keep checking to see when they come in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.