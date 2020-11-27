Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is typically one of the biggest shopping days of the year. But it could be subdued this year, with some local shoppers saying they want to avoid the crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And reversing a tradition that began more than 15 years ago, many retailers were not open on Thursday.
"I might go out. I'll probably go out (on Black Friday)," said Dalton resident Emma Collins. "But I'm not going to be there first thing. I'll wait until a little later, when the crowds have slowed down."
Avoiding large crowds, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks are all recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Will fear of COVID-19 affect Black Friday shopping? Collins said she believes COVID-19 will impact shopping today.
"I know I'm concerned about being packed in with a lot of people," she said. "Normal shopping is OK, but the aisles can get pretty crowded on Black Friday."
Dalton resident Shirley Little agrees.
"I think it will still be a big day," she said. "But I think people might not start as early, might go to fewer stores. They'll probably do more shopping online."
But some say they don't think it will.
"I'm not that concerned about it," said Dalton resident Rick Short. "The stores seem to be taking precautions. Employees are wearing masks. I wear a mask. I take some precautions. But I do what I want to do."
The National Retail Federation reports many retailers began their holiday special in early November and that 59% of respondents to a poll earlier this month said they had already begun Christmas shopping.
The organization is predicting holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion. The numbers (which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants) are in line with a 4% increase to $729.1 billion last year and an average holiday sales increase of 3.5% over the past five years.
“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season, and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.”
Here's what some Dalton stores will be doing for Black Friday:
• Academy Sports + Outdoors was Thursday. It will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. today. Many items in the store will be 50% today.
• Belk, in the Dalton Mall, was closed Thursday. Today it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be discounts throughout the store.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 1205 N. Glenwood Ave., was closed Thursday. It will open at 5 a.m. today and will close at 10 p.m. It will be offering special sales throughout the day.
• Walmarts are closed Thursday and are open today from 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be special deals throughout the day.
