Mandating a minimum salary for law enforcement officers sounds like a good idea, said state Rep. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga. But he told an audience Thursday at the Dalton Convention Center that state lawmakers have to be careful.
"I don't want to tell some small county or city in South Georgia, or North Georgia for that matter, how much they've got to pay their deputies and police officers," he said.
Tarvin and state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, spoke at a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast. State Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, and state Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, the other members of the Whitfield County delegation, were not in attendance. Chamber President Jason Mock said Payne has COVID-19 and Ridley had another commitment.
The State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee, formed by the state legislature last year, recommended a starting salary for law enforcement officers of $56,000. The current average salary of law enforcement officers in the state is $47,000.
Both Carpenter and Tarvin said they expect the members of the legislature to look at that recommendation in the next session, which starts Monday. Both said they have concerns about the impact on the budgets of local governments. That concern was shared by some officials from local governments who attended the meeting.
"It would have a major, major impact," said Tunnel Hill City Manager Blake Griffin. "I don't know where we could find the money."
Griffin said Tunnel Hill typically starts its officers at around $16 an hour.
"But that varies," he said. "It really depends on their experience."
"I don't mind lawmakers setting a minimum salary for state law enforcement officers," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "But I wish they would leave local law enforcement out of this."
Carpenter said one item he will be working on in the next session is a bill to address large jumps in property tax assessments such as what happened in Whitfield County last year.
Preliminary assessments showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
In September, representatives from the Dalton and Whitfield County public school systems, the city of Dalton and Whitfield County asked the Board of Assessors to hold property assessments at their 2021 levels. The Board of Assessors did set the assessments at 2021 levels, which required the assessor’s office to recalculate the tax digest, which delayed votes by the school boards, the county Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council on their tax rates.
At that time, local officials said they would seek some local legislation to deal with large jumps in assessments. Carpenter said before introducing such a bill he wants to see a consensus among the local taxing authorities — including the county commissioners, the Dalton City Council and the two school boards — on what solution they are looking for.
"Personally, I'd like to see a cap put on it, so it can only go up so much, something like the historical average, " Jensen said. "If you look back over the last 45 years the average is like 4.4% in Whitfield County. That's the sales price of property, not the assessed value. I'd like to see something in that ballpark."
Tarvin said he expects legalized gambling to come up again this session. For the past several years, state lawmakers have discussed legalizing sports betting, casinos or both. No bill has passed.
Tarvin said he could support legalized gambling under certain conditions. First, that voters have the final say by way of a ballot referendum. Second, that the money go to education and healthcare, including mental healthcare. Third, that voters in any county designated for a casino have final approval by way of a ballot referendum.
Carpenter said he will continue to work to pass a bill that would allow recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to pay in-state college tuition. DACA is an immigration option for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. before the age of 16.
Although DACA does not provide a pathway to lawful permanent residence, it gives temporary protection from deportation, work authorization and the ability to apply for a Social Security number.
Carpenter said he knows the bill is controversial, especially in the Northwest Georgia area. But he said it's clear the federal government is not going to remove the DACA recipients, and he believes the state should make it easier for the DACA recipients to obtain skills to contribute to the community.
