Some Whitfield commissioners hesitate, but commissioners ultimately approve new vehicles for the sheriff's office and fire department, and new technology

VARNELL — Two members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners began this week's meeting by expressing concern about the costs of a number of items on the agenda. But in the end, they joined with other commissioners to approve the vast majority of those items, which will cost some $2.5 million.
Commissioners met in the gym at Edwards Park.
The county received some $3.4 million in funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump. State officials who administer the program allowed the county to use that to cover the payroll of sheriff's deputies, firefighters and others on the front lines of dealing with the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
That freed up an equivalent amount of money the county had budgeted for payroll, and commissioners decided whether they should use about $2.5 million of that money to fund new vehicles for the sheriff's office and the fire department, as well as new technology for other departments.
Commissioner Barry Robbins began the meeting by making a motion to table all of those items until the October meeting.
"It seems to me to be the proper thing to do," he said, noting the economic uncertainty facing the country and the county given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Greg Jones seconded the motion.
"Our sales tax has held up pretty well, but we don't know what it is going to do," he said.
Through the end of July, Local Option Sales Tax collections were $6.361 million, $114,000 below the $6.475 million projected in the 2020 budget.
It quickly became apparent that none of the other three commissioners supported the idea of tabling the items.
"This is going to give us the opportunity to get ahead on some things we've been putting off," said Commissioner Roger Crossen.
Board Chairman Lynn Laughter said commissioners would address each item separately and not vote on them as a package. Jones withdrew his second, and Robbins withdrew his motion.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a $542,750 contract with Axon Enterprise of Scottsdale, Arizona, for 150 new Tasers for the sheriff's office. Maj. John Gibson of the sheriff's office said the department's Tasers are out of warranty. He said the company will no longer provide expert testimony on their use in trials because they are no longer in warranty.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a $767,683 contract with Donohoo Chevrolet of Fort Payne, Alabama, the low bid, for 20 Tahoe pursuit vehicles and a $131,420 contract with Dana Safety Supply, which has offices in the metro Atlanta area, to equip the Tahoes with lights, sirens and other equipment. Commissioners Robbins and Harold Brooker cast the dissenting votes.
Gibson said the sheriff's office needs to start phasing out older vehicles.
"We've got some newer vehicles, but we also have some vehicles that have 150,000, 175,000 miles on them," he said. "I think it's important to provide these young men and women with a decent fleet."
Gibson said the sheriff's office needs full-size SUVs.
"We've got some large men, and when they have their belts and all their equipment on, they can take up a lot of room," he said.
A four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in June will fund 10 new vehicles for the sheriff's office.
Robbins questioned the need to buy so many vehicles at once.
"I have it on good authority that the Georgia State Patrol only buys 40 cars a year for the entire state," he said.
A Georgia State Patrol public information officer said the number of vehicles the agency buys changes greatly each year depending on its budget. This year it plans to purchase 249 vehicles. It purchased 67 vehicles in 2019 and 51 in 2018.
Brooker said he was opposed to buying vehicles from out of state. He expressed concern that the way the request for proposal was written only one model met the qualifications. Ford also makes a large-size SUV but a representative of Ford of Dalton said that model is not available in a police pursuit version.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the purchase of 10 Ford F250 four-wheel drive trucks from Ford of Dalton for $400,850 by the fire department. Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie. Fire Chief Edward O'Brien said they will be used as quick response vehicles.
"About 65% to 70% of our calls each month are medical calls," he said. "About 6% to 9% of those medical calls are to confirmed COVID patients. This will allow us to handle those calls in a more economical way. The big trucks average three to four miles per gallon. These will get 12 to 14 miles, not to mention reducing the wear and tear on the big trucks. One tire for one of those big trucks costs $800."
When lights, sirens and other equipment are added to those quick reaction vehicles, the total cost will be $550,000.
The 2020 SPLOST will fund two quick response vehicles. All 12 county fire stations will now have a quick response vehicle.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Accept a $287,216 bid from Eastern Data to provide 131 Panasonic Tough Books, laptop computers which will be used in the field by the fire department and sheriff's office.
• Approve a five-year, $236,256 contract with Softdocs of Columbia, South Carolina, to move the finance department's electronically-stored records to a new system. The current system is 15 years old. Finance Director James Garvin said the new system will provide better security and better access for county employees.
• Accept a $63,393 purchase of emergency dispatch software from the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials/IntelliComm in Daytona Beach, Florida.
• Accept a $39,011 bid from Ford of Dalton for a 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for Whitfield County 911. The vehicle will be used primarily by staff to travel to Forsyth for mandatory training.
• Accept a $35,346 bid from Corus360 of Peachtree City for two new Cisco firewalls for the information technology department. Firewalls monitor traffic in a computer system and block traffic from untrusted sources.
The purchase of a four-wheel-drive truck for the information technology department failed for lack of a vote.
