Several people concerned about animal welfare thanked members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday for proposed changes to the county’s tethering law that would more clearly define what is adequate care for pets that are kept outside.
But they expressed concern about a planned six-month period to learn about the new requirements before they are enforced.
“Six months is too long,” said Cohutta resident Marcus Morris.
Dalton resident Rita Burrows agreed.
“We’ve been talking about this for several weeks now, and I really appreciate that you have taken the time to listen to us (animal welfare activists),” she said. “But we need to figure out how we get with animal control and enforce this ordinance, so that neighbors aren’t having to call seven or eight times.”
Burrows said a number of other animal welfare activists had attended the meeting but had to leave before speaking because discussion of a tax allocation district (TAD) agreement earlier in the meeting took about an hour.
“A lot of my animal people had to leave to get their kids in bed because they have school,” she said.
One change would be to the definition of adequate shelter.
The current law reads:
- “Adequate shelter generally shall consist of four walls, a roof, a floor and an opening of adequate size, based upon the size of the animal. Alternatively, metal or plastic drums may constitute adequate shelter. Such shelter shall be elevated not less than four inches above the ground to prevent the intrusion of water.”
The proposed new law would change that to:
- “Adequate shelter shall mean a protective covering appropriate to the domesticated animal, providing sufficient space to keep and maintain the domesticated animal in good health and free from pain and suffering. Such shelter shall be relatively clean, dry and designed to withstand expected weather conditions. Bedding material within such structure shall be provided during colder temperatures and adequate ventilation during warmer temperatures. Taking into account the age, size and condition of the domesticated animal, such shelter shall be of sufficient size to allow the domesticated animal to stand, turn around, lie down and enter and exit the structure comfortably.”
The commissioners held the first reading of the proposed new law Wednesday. They are expected to vote on it at their March meeting. It has been posted on the county website, whitfieldcountyga.com, for residents to review.
Morris also presented the commissioners with a petition signed by 275 residents of Cohutta and the surrounding area opposing Camden Farms, a 400-acre, 1,100-home subdivision planned near Cohutta. If the subdivision is completed, it would be the largest in Whitfield County in this century. Cohutta has a population of about 630, and some residents fear the impact the subdivision would have on the town.
The commissioners in January approved $900,000 to extend sewer north on Cleveland Highway to the site of the subdivision. The sewer expansion is contingent on Camden Farms moving forward.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to:
- Use $10 million of the $20.3 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money the county is receiving to offset revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Approve $98,036 of ARP money for air quality improvements at fire stations 1-6. The total cost of the project was $286,888, which was paid for with ARP funds.
- Adopt a language access plan for the $2.4 million community development block grant the county is administering for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. The plan is required by the grant and is aimed at making sure people with limited English language skills have access to any services funded by the grant. The food bank plans to use the grant to expand and improve its Dalton warehouse on South Hamilton Street, which is its hub for Northwest Georgia, distributing food to agencies in nine counties. Among other changes, the food bank plans to add three dock doors to improve shipping and receiving.
Commissioner Robby Staten was absent, and board Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
