"Something Rotten!," which opens next week at the Artistic Civic Theatre, "is the most fun show we can do, and I haven't seen it done by any community theaters in (this) region," so it's fresh for local audiences, said director Kate Losh.
The musical is "hilarious and witty," said Losh, who "loved it" when she saw it at both the Tivoli Theatre in Chattanooga and the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. "I love it even more now that I have the script, and I have the creative leeway to put it on stage the way I see it."
The production is "nonstop high energy (with) joke after joke," said Hunter Ford, who plays Nick Bottom. "It's really enjoyable and funny."
This is "one of my favorite shows, and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Jeb Bethel, a rising senior at Dalton High School who typically performs on stage but is assistant to the director for this production. "It's very funny, the music is good, and it'll be an amazing show."
In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom toil in the shadow of William Shakespeare, but when a local soothsayer predicts the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the brothers set out to write a hit musical. Of course, not all goes as planned.
"It's a very funny show with lots of humor, and I'm a fun-loving guy," said Jonathan Beam, who plays The Bard. In this production, Shakespeare is "arrogant, (because) he knows he's very good, but he can also be a goofball at times."
"He's larger than life, and he makes sure everyone knows it, which is fun to play," particularly in the "Will Power" number, which is staged like a rock concert, he said. "He has an entourage, and the fans there are all part of the moment."
"It's his big moment in the show, and it's one people will remember for sure," he said. The Shakespeare of "Something Rotten!" is "the Harry Styles of his day."
"Something Rotten!" — with a book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick — opened on Broadway in 2015, and the original production received 10 Tony Award nominations.
"Something Rotten!" is "hysterical, but really clever in all the nods to musical theater," said Carter Harbin, who plays Nigel Bottom. "It's a show for musical theater lovers, with so many in-jokes and" references.
Perhaps the highlight of the show is "A Musical," an eight-minute number that includes many of those references, and "we have a hard time getting through it in rehearsals without laughing," Losh said. Losh's mother, Jennifer Phinney — the production's musical director — calls it "a showstopper in the middle of the show," and Losh believes "it's ingenuous (to place it in Act I), because it makes you want to keep watching."
It is "the big number in the show, and audiences love it," Harbin said. "It's bombastic, as Nick is getting his idea for a musical."
While Nick Bottom envies and hates Shakespeare, his brother admires The Bard, Harbin said. Nigel "is nerdy and awkward, but a huge idealist and a poet at heart."
With his character, Harbin has focused on "finding the balance being ridiculous and funny, but also with some heartfelt moments that feel sincere," he said. "You can't be too one-note."
He finds those tender moments with his love interest, Portia, he said.
"They're both pure of heart and lucky to find each other."
Ford relishes his scenes with his wife, Bea, played by Spenser Dunn, as his character refuses her repeated entreaties to help him, he said. Bea won't capitulate, however, taking on increasingly "whacky" duties to bail out her husband without his knowledge.
The musical comedy opens Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m., with additional 7:30 p.m. shows July 30 and Aug. 4-6, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 31. Tickets are available online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=140995.
If it were a movie, "Something Rotten!" would be rated "PG-13," Losh said. "It's not crude or obscene, but somewhat adult, so not for the youngest of kids."
This is Ford's return to stage after a seven-year hiatus, but he knows many of those involved with this production from prior shows at the Artistic Civic Theatre, he said.
"All the people here care about what we're doing, and the family welcomed me back with open arms."
"I love ACT and the people here," said Beam, who has been performing at the Artistic Civic Theatre for 15 years. "They're really passionate about the art, they love what they do, and it's a team with good camaraderie."
Beam's had two hurdles with his character: his accent and his tap dancing.
"He's the only one in the show with a British accent, and he has to pretend to have another dialect (at times)," Beam said. "I'm definitely a novice tap dancer, too, but it's a fun challenge."
For Losh, the top challenge has been "finding room for a cast of 27 on stage and backstage," she said. But "in community theater we always say 'The more the merrier.'"
