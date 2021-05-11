Sonoco Dalton celebrates 50 years

Sonoco announces that its Dalton tube and core facility is celebrating 50 years in business. With 67 employees, Sonoco Dalton manufactures tubes and cores, serving markets like flooring, textiles, film and paper.
“From our original location in the Crown Cotton Mill to our present address on Abutment Road, we are proud to call Dalton our home for over 50 years,” said John Bowen, plant manager. “This community has always embraced our company and our associates. We are proud of our teammates on this major milestone.”
“On this 50th anniversary of Sonoco Dalton, I want to thank past and present teammates over the years,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO of Sonoco. “Our Guiding Principle is People Build Businesses by doing the right thing, and this facility truly embodies this statement.”
Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the company has 20,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations.
