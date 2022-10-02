The Sons of the American Legion hold a defibrillator training course on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
Sons of the American Legion to hold defibrillator course
- Submitted by event organizers
