Sounds of Joy

The Sounds of Joy Choir program "My God, My Country" was recently hosted by the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. The choir director is Ed Baldwin along with pianist Joanne Kuster and narrator, Jeanette Dunkle. Soloists were George Ellis and Joel Fehd.

 Contributed photo

