Southeast alum earns American FFA Degree

Josh Gentry, who has earned the American FFA Degree, "matured so much" in high school, and "his leadership ability really came a long way," said Zack Lumpkin, an FFA adviser and agriculture instructor at Southeast Whitfield High School.
"The success we're having (as a chapter) now, that all started when Josh was here. We went from just recruiting kids to trying to win (competitions), and I hope" Gentry's American FFA Degree demonstrates to current Southeast FFA members "they can do even more beyond high school."
The American FFA Degree is the highest achievable degree in the national FFA organization, and Gentry is the first Raider to accomplish the feat in a decade, said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Fewer than 1% of all high school students receive this award.
"He's the third one I've had," Lumpkin said. It's "challenging, because you have to build upon what you started in high school" after graduation.
Gentry, a member of Southeast's class of 2020, had his sights set on the American FFA Degree beginning as a freshmen, and "I was on track senior year, so I kept pushing," he said. "I've been working with cows since I was 6 — I grew up on my grandfather's (Black Angus) cattle farm on the south end of the county — so this is what I've always wanted to do, and now (I'm) doing it."
He received his American FFA Degree as part of October's national FFA convention in Indianapolis, an "incredible experience," he said. The COVID-19 pandemic may actually have helped him earn the degree, as when schools went virtual due to the pandemic, "I could do all my (schoolwork) online in" a few hours, then spend the rest of his time working at a local cattle operation.
Gentry hopes to become an agriculture teacher, a decision influenced by his instructors at Southeast.
"These are some of the best agriculture teachers in the state," he said. "They're very involved in the lives of their (students) and will do anything for them."
Lumpkin has no doubt Gentry would be an excellent agriculture teacher.
When Gentry was at Southeast, "it was like having a third ag teacher, and then when we had a student teacher here, we felt like we had four ag teachers," Lumpkin said. "We could split (duties) and get more done, (so) we were living the dream."
Gentry hopes to imbue his future students with the understanding that FFA and agriculture aren't only for "country" folks, he said. "I fit the image of a typical FFA student, but it's not just that," as there are plenty of students from cities involved with FFA, and there are several "sides of it," from business and leadership to public speaking.
"No matter what you do, you can get something from FFA," said Paul Little, an FFA adviser and agriculture teacher at Southeast. "You don't have to be from a farm."
To receive the American FFA Degree, candidates must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience in which they owned their own business or held a professional position, according to FFA. They must also complete at least 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through FFA and community activities.
It was clear early on that Gentry "was special," but he also benefited from having some excellent FFA upperclassmen to learn from, and "he comes from a good family, which is important to mention," Lumpkin said. "They let him do what he wanted to do."
Gentry's parents "drove me all around the state, and they turned me loose with" Lumpkin and Little for additional experiences, Gentry said. "My family backed me up, (so) they deserve one of the biggest thank yous."
Gentry is "a very self-driven person, which is harder and harder to find," Lumpkin said. "He doesn't need to be pushed, and I hope I have more Josh Gentrys come through our program."
"I don't think Josh has gone more than a day without seeing me, and we had a great time" while he was attending Southeast, Lumpkin added. "I still have so many memories, (as) there were very few trips in four years he wasn't on, and it takes a special kid to be turned loose and know he'll accomplish the task."
The "show teams are incredibly close, and we were a team, (so) we always had each other's back," Gentry said. His experiences in FFA provided a "happiness most people never get," and his fellow FFA students were "a second family."
Gentry showed pigs and goats in FFA, among other contributions, and he loves "being outside" in a farm setting, he said.
"You have to pay attention — something can always go wrong, so you have to be prepared to adjust to whatever is thrown your way — and always live in the moment."
