As impressed as director Alana Sane was that her one-act cast earned best ensemble at the Region 7 Class 4A competition, she was even more proud that they made it to that point intact during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They're so mature, mature enough to handle a play about the Vietnam War, but also mature enough to take the safety precautions they needed to so we could (perform)," said Sane, Southeast Whitfield High School's drama director. Because of the small cast — the play focuses on a group of nurses in Vietnam — ''if one was out, we could not have told this story."
Senior Abby Wright, who plays nurse LeeAnn in "A Piece of My Heart," has been "less stressed" about performing "than about one of us getting COVID-19 or having to quarantine," she said. "If a nurse is out, we can't do the show."
For Jenniya Jones, it's been "really stressful," not only for herself, but because of the responsibility she's felt to remain available for her fellow cast members, said the senior, who portrays nurse Steele in the Shirley Lauro play. "I've tried really hard."
The need to avoid contracting COVID-19, or having to be quarantined due to possible exposure, "was a whole other factor of stress I did not (consider) when we first started" rehearsing back in September, but "they love to do this," said Sane, who is also a literacy coach at Southeast. "They want to be on that stage."
"My biggest fear is getting COVID-19 or having to be quarantined," said senior Shelby Hearn, who plays nurse Whitney and earned best actress honors at the region competition last month in Pickens. "We've all given up so much of our lives so we can perform."
"We don't go out, and we've (scaled) back on family functions," Hearn said. "I'm exposed to the public where I work, (so) I volunteer to go in the back and do dishes (alone) whenever I can" at the restaurant.
"But, it's really not that hard (to make these sacrifices), because my best friends are all (in the drama program), and this is my passion," she said. "This is what I want to do."
Wright and her fellow actresses have been attending some of their classes virtually to minimize close contact with other students and reduce the chance of having to quarantine should a classmate become infected, she said. "We've kind of created a little bubble."
Southeast earned a perfect score from judges at the region competition last month, and they'll compete at the state festival this Saturday at Perry High School. In addition to Hearn's best actress title, Jones and Wright were named region "all-stars."
"It's weird right now with (the pandemic), but it's nice to have a little bit of normalcy for them," Sane said. "They were very excited to win, and I was excited for them."
