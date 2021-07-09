Southeast goes back-to-back with state FFA titles

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

From left, Southeast Whitfield High School class of 2021 members Madi Powell, Karen Garcia and Reilly Grady and class of 2023 member Jade Bearden brought a state title home from Covington in April in the agriculture sales category. "There are some (schools), you go to FFA competitions, you see their jackets, and you know, 'Ooohhh, they're (a threat),' and now Southeast is becoming one of those schools," Grady said.