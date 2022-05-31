The four years of high school for Southeast Whitfield High School's class of 2022 "did not go as planned, unprecedented time of adjustment" due to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit near the end of their sophomore year, said salutatorian Michelle Garcia. "We were trying to live life to the fullest, making memories with our friends, then our lives — and the world — changed."
However, the pandemic also led to lessons learned, including that "hard times don't last forever," Garcia said Friday during graduation at the Dalton Convention Center. Students also came to appreciate the value of self-care, so, in the future, "find an activity or hobby that brings you happiness."
In addition, "don't wait to do something you've wanted to do," she said. "Work toward your dreams every day, because you never know when the world might shut down."
Especially during the pandemic's darkest days, it could "feel like the best thing to do was quit," said graduate Daisy Pintor. "I know the sacrifices that were made, but that is how we grew as people."
Through high school, graduates learned life's "most important skill, get up every morning prepared to work," said valedictorian Pablo Avila. "Life has been problematic, but also an exhilarating experience."
As they head into the next part of their lives, the graduates ought to cherish each moment, Pintor said.
"Go out and live life, because we aren't promised tomorrow."
"Go out and make a change — don't waste your potential. Don't be afraid to take risks. It could change your life," she added. Remember, "a positive attitude gives you power to overcome your circumstances, instead of your circumstances having power over you."
"We never stop growing up, because we never stop improving and learning," Avila said. "Growing up is hard, but it gives you a chance to pursue your dreams."
"Every second of your life counts, (and) it's up to you to decide how to live it," Avila said. Though others can and will offer advice — sometimes helpful, sometimes not — "in the end, your decision is final."
"You have come so far and are a force to be reckoned with," Pintor told her fellow graduates. "Today is the day we've been waiting for. The future is bright for us, class of 2022."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.