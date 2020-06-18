Among the casualties of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is the Georgia Governor's Honors Program, a four-week summer instructional program for gifted students, and that loss hit many of this year's finalists hard.
This year's rising seniors will be honored, but they have not been guaranteed admission for next summer's camp, said Sam Ibarra, a rising senior at Southeast Whitfield High School. "To the teens who have worked so assiduously for this, it’s heartbreaking."
"I worked so hard to achieve that goal," she said. The application process "is like applying for college."
Rising juniors and seniors in the state's high schools may be nominated for the program by their teachers. The program's cost is covered by the state.
This summer's camp was scheduled for the middle of this month through mid-July on the campus of Berry College, and students "live like college, with a major and minor," Ibarra said. Due to her fascination with history, she would have selected history as her major, with band likely her minor.
"You do lots of personal projects you're passionate about, (and) I heard it's a life-changing experience," she said. "You make lifelong friends and connections for the future."
Ibarra received the "very disappointing" news about the camp's cancellation on April 28, and that was all the more devastating because she'd cleared her summer calendar for a month for the camp when she could have committed to other obligations, such as volunteering for a second consecutive summer at Hamilton Medical Center, she said. "It was a really big letdown."
Fortunately, Ibarra did locate a summer outlet for her creativity with the STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio, an all-student film studio launched by Christian Heritage School student Jacob Poag.
"When I heard about the project, I liked Jacob’s vision and idea, and I thought it was unique and quite interesting," said Ibarra, an associate producer for the STEP Studio. In addition, "being really into filmmaking, I thought that this was a project that seemed right for me to join."
Ibarra learned of her selection as a Governor's Honors Program finalist at the end of February, and "I was surprised," she said. She was "intimidated" by other students, but she actually had nothing to fear.
In her application, Ibarra emphasized she wanted to be part of the summer camp so she could improve herself, rather than merely as a line on her résumé, and "I had my own voice in it," she said. She discussed her passion for movies — and drawing parallels between films and history — as well as her desire to attend medical school, become a psychiatrist, and eventually create documentary films.
Ibarra's Advanced Placement (AP) world history course lit her fuse for social studies.
"It changed my perspective on the subject," she said. "I love learning about the hidden truths, lies, and cover-ups" of history.
Ibarra, who has played the clarinet since sixth grade, is a member of her school's concert band and marching band.
She "is a wonderful young lady (and) an extraordinary student," said Mike Brodowski, band director at Southeast. "She is one of the most hardworking and dedicated students that I have ever had the pleasure of teaching."
Without the Governor's Honors Program camp, Ibarra will use the summer to "focus on myself," she said. For example, "I'm going to try to be a drum major in the marching band, maybe get a summer job, and prepare for next year."
Ibarra "is one who will always go above and beyond what I ask of her," Brodowski said. "She cares deeply about the band's success and about her classmates."
Ibarra sympathizes not only with the other rising senior finalists who missed their chance at the camp this summer, but also with all the other students who lost numerous spring and summer opportunities due to the pandemic, from sports to arts, she said. "I understand what we all lost; you're not alone."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.