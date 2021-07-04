Southeast student to focus on theater at Governor's Honors Program camp

When Jayden Richmond learned he was a Governor's Honors Program finalist this year, he "about cried I was so happy."
"I was so excited, and I immediately called" Alana Sane, the Southeast Whitfield High School drama director who helped Richmond with his application, said the member of Southeast's class of 2023. "I'm really looking forward to" the month-long Governor's Honors Program summer camp for finalists, because "this is something I've always wanted to do: focus on a talent and get good at it."
That "talent" is theater, Richmond's "major" at the summer camp, currently ongoing at Berry College, he said. Students also select a "minor" there, with Richmond focusing on "art, drawing things better."
As part of Richmond's Governor's Honors Program application, he had to perform for judges, and he chose a piece of Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers," which won the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for drama. In the selection, Richmond, as "Jay," tells sad tales to his younger brother, "Arty," as the pair have been forced to move in with their grandmother — whom they despise and fear — while their father travels as a salesman to pay off medical debts incurred by the family on behalf of their deceased mother.
Richmond, whose other interests include robotics, programming and engineering, "hasn't even been in that many shows, and already his growth has been incredible, (but) he has amazing natural talent," Sane said. "His strengths are in his ability to create characters that are realistic but also unique — he can do it all, (from) accents (to) physicality — (and) he especially thrives in comedy."
Richmond, who is also involved with mock trial, Beta Club and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), has been in four shows his first two years at Southeast, his favorite of which was "The Book Everything," in which he played "a comedic version of Jesus" conjured up by the story's protagonist, Thomas, to escape from his life's harsh reality, which includes domestic violence, he said.
"I prefer comedy — I like to make people laugh — and I'd rather not make them sad."
Theater is in Richmond's blood, as his father once traversed the country performing comedic skits, and his mother "loved theater as a kid," he said. Furthermore, his sister, Erin, a member of Southeast's class of 2020, was heavily involved in the Raiders' drama program.
"As a little kid, I was doing musicals" at Dug Gap Elementary School, and "I really like playing different characters," he said. "It's fun to play someone who is not myself."
"I really like doing voices, but I want to get better (at that) and physical acting," he said. "I think (this summer camp) can help me improve and learn new techniques."
Sane "cannot wait to see what he learns and how his acting develops after this program," she said. "It's a tremendous opportunity for him."
Georgia is the only state that does not charge students or families to attend its summer camp, according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement. Georgia's is the longest continuously running Governor’s Honors Program in the nation and the largest on a single college campus.
Sane encourages all members of her drama department to try the Governor's Honors Program because of its value, and she does anything possible to assist her students in that quest, Richmond said.
"She even set up mock interviews for us, and I don't think I could have done this without her."
Sane returned compliments to Richmond.
"What I love most about (Richmond) is his humility; he has a beautiful heart, and he is a great role model," Sane said. "He's a great kid, and we are very proud of him."
