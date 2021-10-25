Southeast Whitfield High School was well represented at Lakeshore Park during Saturday's Conasauga River Watershed Cleanup, with more than 20 students volunteering.
"We're Raiders Ambassadors," a leadership and service club for juniors and seniors, senior Lucy Nunez said, gesturing toward classmate and fellow Raider Ambassador Magali Salaices. "There are a bunch of us out here today."
It "makes me very happy" to see so many Raiders volunteering for the event, said Alison Hunt, a science teacher at the school. "Our kids are one-of-a-kind, genuine and hardworking."
Hunt has long encouraged her students to volunteer in the community, especially for environmental causes like this one, and she's a regular at this annual event, as "we get to help out the community," she said. "This watershed goes into the Conasauga, where we get our drinking water."
Animals like ducks and birds make extensive use of the water at Lakeshore Park, too, and "I wouldn't want them to choke on the plastic," said Southeast freshman Kassandra Martinez, who participated for the first time Saturday and plans to return in future years. "In a lot of small places people don't see," like under bleachers, "it's pretty dirty."
There are "a lot of little things, but a lot of them," said Southeast senior Katheryn Hernandez. "I saw some shards of glass over there, and I like this park, (so) I want to help clean it up."
"We've found a lot of trash no one would pick up otherwise," said Nunez. "I think it'll help."
There is "a lot of trash, unfortunately, (and) we've picked up wrappers, water bottles" and other items, said Salaices, who volunteered at Lakeshore Park for the second time Saturday. "I like seeing the trash bags fill up and seeing the clean environment we create afterward."
"Dalton has the most beautiful parks — I can't think of another (city this size) with so many — and we all benefit from them," said Hunt, who was joined by her son, Will, 10. "We come here to watch soccer, play on the playground and ride bikes."
The cleanup started 27 years ago at one location, and it has grown to include hundreds of volunteers at eight locations, according to Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Regional Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
“We pick up 9,000-10,000 pounds of garbage every year, (so) if we didn’t do this, all that (trash) would just accumulate more.”
The Conasauga River and its tributaries represent one of the six most biologically diverse freshwater river systems in the United States, home to 24 endangered species and a dozen imperiled species, she added. Removing litter protects those species, as well as aquatic life in the Gulf of Mexico, where this water eventually ends up.
The other sites that were part of the cleanup were:
• The Conasauga River at the Carlton Petty Road bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Highway 2 bridge.
• The Conasauga River at the Lower King’s Bridge and Norton Bridge.
• The Conasauga River Snorkeling Hole in Tennessee.
• Crown Creek in Dalton.
• Holly Creek, in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Murray County.
• The Mill Creek tributary in Dalton.
Salaices wants to beautify Lakeshore Park "so people can enjoy it," she said. With a large amount of trash, "it wouldn't be a very enjoyable place to be."
