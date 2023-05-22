Southeast Whitfield High School

Southeast Whitfield High School recently held a military signing event for 15 seniors who made the decision to join the United States military after graduation. Please join the school in honoring these students for selflessly committing to serving our nation. On the front row, from left, are Vanessa Tellez, Michelle Fernandez, Yareli Segura, Rosa Vasquez-Bautista, Neida Robles, Edin Mayoral Jimenez, Gilberto Samano, Diego Muniz, Melissa Aguilar, Genesis McLester and Petty Officer Kalan Moore. On the back row are Staff Sgt. Dylan Syverson, Lance Jones, Staff Sgt. Leo Banquez, Blake Southerland and Victor Hernandez.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video