Southeast Whitfield High School is celebrating its 45th annual Homecoming.
Southeast Whitfield students, faculty, alumni and friends enjoyed a Homecoming carnival on Tuesday at the high school that included a princess photo booth, balloon pop, cornhole, hayrides, mini-golf and soccer with the Raider Rage 4A boys state soccer champions.
Homecoming culminates with a football game against Gordon Lee High School tonight. Kickoff is at 7:30 at Raider Stadium.
The Homecoming Court presentation and crowning of the Homecoming Queen is at halftime.
Football game tickets are $8 and may be purchased in advance at the school or at www.GoFan.co with school search Southeast Whitfield.
