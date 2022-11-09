The Southeast Whitfield High School theatre department stages its 9/11-inspired one-act play "Missing Pieces" for three public performances beginning Thursday night.
The play, a non-linear story about the tragic Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, runs Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday at 7 p.m.
According to director Adam Cook, the show chronicles the events of that historic day and blends it with memories from those who lived it.
“It’s a great story,” Cook said. “It follows a teacher telling his class about what he experienced that day when he was their age, and it’s all complimented by a support group discussing the loved ones they lost that day — with those last encounters acted out on stage in memories.”
Cook added that having students tell a story about events that happened before they were born was a little challenging.
“It’s been a cool opportunity to not only work with these kids on a profound play, but it has also been great giving them a closer look at the importance of what the country experienced that day,” Cook said. “It’s one thing to read about it in a book or online — portraying it on stage is even bigger deal for them. I think it’s also a huge deal for us to be able to present this to the public on Veterans Day.”
The cast of 21 includes Jayden Richmond as “Teacher,” Rachel Brewer as “Counselor,” Christian Brown and Haley Wimpey as “News Anchors” and Jasmine Roberts as a “Bystander.” The cast is rounded out by Alan Lopez Loa, Tori Burse, Keily Owen, Carter Greeson, Katie Bollwerk, Adrianna White, Bryan Duenas, Jonah White, Morgan Dempsey, Natalie Herrera, Cindy Paniagua, Anahi Melchor, Aiden Longobardo, Evelyn Alvarez, Jamie Knotts and Victoria Johnson.
For Drama Club Vice-President and senior Tori Burse, the show has important message for not only audiences, but for the actors who’ve learned a lot about that day.
“We’re trying to show people what actually happened that day, how people felt when it was going on, and how people feel about it all these years later,” Burse said.
All performances are in the Southeast Whitfield auditorium at 1954 Riverbend Road. Each performance begins at 7 p.m., with the house opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
