Southeast Whitfield High School senior Jose Belman passed his SolidWorks CSWE (Certified SolidWorks Expert) certification exam, becoming only the second high school student in the world, and the youngest student ever, to pass this globally recognized computer-aided drafting certification exam.
To give some perspective, this level of certification takes most professionals in the industry eight to 10 years to reach. When he enters engineering courses in college, Belman will hold a higher SolidWorks certification than some of the professors teaching his classes, and he already has the qualifications necessary to enter a career in computer-aided drafting.
There are currently 6,889 Certified SolidWorks Experts in the world, only two of whom earned their certification in high school, both here at Southeast Whitfield High School.
