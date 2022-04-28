The Southeast Whitfield High School Theatre Department opens a five-performance run of “The Addams Family” musical Friday at 7 p.m. Show performances are also Saturday; Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m.; and a special matinee Sunday at 2 p.m.
The department, which has been working on the show since February, is excited to bring this great musical comedy to the Southeast Whitfield High School stage.
“It’s a great show, and our kids have worked really hard to put it together,” drama teacher Adam Cook said. “We have a 25-person cast that has put a lot of hard work into telling this fun, energetic story.”
The show involves the beloved Addams family as they navigate Wednesday Addams (Hailey Wimpey) falling in love with a “normal guy” named Lucas (Devon Nix). With their courtship comes the mingling of two very different families and a collection of oddball characters.
“It has a little bit of everything, so it’s been fun watching these kids do their thing and bring these great characters to life,” Cook said.
The Addams’ cast also includes Alan Lopez Loa (Gomez), Tori Burse (Morticia), Christian Brown (Pugsley), Jonah Boykin (Lurch), Kaylyn Orellana (Grandma), Carter Greeson (Fester), Jayden Richmond (Mal), Katie Bollwerk (Alice) and Jonah White (Cousin Itt). The cast is rounded out by actors Rachel Brewer, Olivia Lopez, Cindy Paniagua, Evelyn Alvarez, Katelyn Stafford, Jasmine Roberts, Leo Roberts, Jamie Knotts, Adrianna White, Bryan Duenas, Anahi Melchor, Jackie Rojas and Audrey Robertson portraying the Addams’ ancestors.
Tickets are $10 general admission and $7 for seniors and students.
