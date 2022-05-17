Marvin Sowder receives award

After presenting a program at the Crown Garden and Archives, Marvin Sowder of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society was presented with the Daughters of the American Colonist National Award medal and certificate on April 30. Sowder, left, is pictured with Priscilla Doster of Forsyth, a member of Major William Horton Daughters of the American Colonists Chapter, Macon.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video