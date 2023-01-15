Local historian Marvin Sowder was recently honored with the Historic Preservation Medal given by the Robert Loughridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Sowder has dedicated approximately five decades to researching the history of Northwest Georgia. Whenever an individual or group has questions about the Civil War, early Dalton businesses or locations of out-of-the-way cemeteries, inquiries go straight to Sowder. If he doesn’t know the answer, he will certainly research it.
To say that Sowder is an integral part of area organizations omits the details of his commitments. Within the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, for example, he has worked to preserve the Dug Gap Battle Park and the 1855 Huff House, served in leadership positions and presented programs.
At the Battle Park, he supervised restoration of the breastworks, obtained the parking lot and erected the park sign. He frequently promotes and leads cleanup events for the park — open 24/7 — that encourage public visitation. At the Huff House, Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston’s Dalton headquarters during the winter of 1863-64, Sowder has repaired and restored parts of the structure, created displays and led numerous tours.
Sowder has been a member of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society since about 1978. Over the years he has served on the House Committee, Dug Gap Battle Park Committee, Huff House Development Committee and Davis House Museum Development Committee. He has served as president and vice president and is currently treasurer of the Huff House Committee and a historical society trustee. He has written articles on local history for society publications and represented the society in his presentations to school groups.
In 1989, Sowder published the first of four Moments in Time series that contained 39 articles pertaining to the Civil War. Vol. ll contained eight Civil War-related stories. Vol. lll, "A New Englander Comes South," detailed the life of Ainsworth E. Blunt. Vol. lV is "A History of the Tunnel Guards & the Dalton Machine Guards." All proceeds from the sale of these books benefit the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
Sowder was an organizer of the local Civil War Roundtable of Dalton Inc. in 1982. A charter member, he has served in various offices multiple times. He is a charter member of the General Joseph E. Johnston Camp #671, Sons of Confederate Veterans, was camp commander for the first six years, and currently serves as camp historian and records keeper. He is a member of the Georgia Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association.
For the Dalton Civil War 150th Commission, Sowder and other local authors wrote articles related to the Civil War that were published in the local newspaper during the four-year period. When a collection of articles was published in the book "Dalton in the Civil War, A 150th Anniversary Retrospective," 35 of the 150 articles were written by Sowder.
As a charter member of the Tunnel Hill Historical Foundation, Sowder was instrumental in setting up the Heritage Museum, incorporating many personal Civil War and Western & Atlantic Railroad artifacts, as well as writing about the Civil War history and activities around the Tunnel Hill area. He currently serves on the foundation board of directors that sponsors the annual reenactment of the Battle of Tunnel Hill.
Sowder is an honorary member of the Drewry R. Smith Chapter #2522, United Daughters of the Confederacy. The chapter honored him in 1989 with the Jefferson Davis Medal, one of its highest awards.
Other awards and recognitions include national award, certificate and medal presented by the National Society of Daughters of the American Colonists; Civil War Roundtable of Dalton Inc., Dr. D.R. Mahan Historic Preservation Award; Whitfield-Murray Historical Society Historic Preservation Award; Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans Reunion Committee, Wall Plaque of Appreciation; and Bonnie Blue Society of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Hillsboro, Texas, in recognition of scholarly research and published literature on the "Southern Cause."
Sowder is a U.S. Army veteran who served two years active duty (1966-1968), including a 13-month tour of duty in South Korea. He is a life member of American Legion Post 112 in Dalton.
