The Spatial Effects bluegrass band will perform at First Presbyterian Church in Dalton on Sunday at 2 p.m. The concert will benefit the church's Little Free Pantry. The Little Free Pantry, modeled after Little Free Libraries, makes nonperishable food items available at no cost to anyone in the community experiencing food insecurity. Admission to the concert is either a canned good or nonperishable item.
The Northwest Georgia-based band is composed of Earl Brackin (mandolin and vocals), Tom Brown (banjo and harmonica), David Crawford (guitar and vocals), Phil Paris (bass and vocals) and Tim Witt (dobro and bass). Spatial Effects repertoire includes traditional bluegrass songs, a few rock classics, gospel and a smattering of originals.
Over the years Spatial Effects has performed at numerous venues throughout the South, including Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival and Nightfall, the Alabama Egg Festival, the Dalton Creative Arts Guild's Festival, county fairs and too many churches to even begin to count. The band has also opened for several national touring bands, including The Claire Lynch Band, The Becky Buller Band, The Lovell Sisters and Goose Creek Symphony.
First Presbyterian Church is at 101 S. Selvidge St. in downtown Dalton. The doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
