Spatial Effects to perform a free concert Friday night in Cohutta

The Spatial Effects bluegrass band will perform a free concert at Martin’s Corner in Cohutta on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Northwest Georgia-based band is comprised of Earl Brackin (mandolin and vocals), Tom Brown (banjo and harmonica), David Crawford (guitar and vocals), Phil Paris (bass and vocals) and Tim Witt (dobro and bass).
Over the years, Spatial Effects has performed at numerous venues throughout the South, including Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival, Nightfall in Chattanooga, the Alabama Egg Festival, the county fair and too many churches to even begin to count. The band has also opened for several national touring bands, including The Claire Lynch Band, The Becky Buller Band and Goose Creek Symphony.
Martin’s Corner is at the corner of Wolfe Street and Red Clay Road (across from the Red Wolfe Grill) in the heart of Cohutta. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring chairs and socially distance from others who are not in their group.
