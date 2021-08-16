Spatial Effects to perform in Tunnel Hill Tuesday night

The Spatial Effects bluegrass band will perform a free concert at the Tunnel Hill Depot Pavilion Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Northwest Georgia-based band is comprised of Earl Brackin (mandolin and vocals), Tom Brown (banjo and harmonica), David Crawford (guitar and vocals), Phil Paris (bass and vocals) and Tim Witt (dobro and bass).
Over the years Spatial Effects has performed at numerous venues throughout the South, including Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival and Nightfall, the Alabama Egg Festival, county fairs and too many churches to even begin to count. The band has also opened for several national touring bands, including The Claire Lynch Band, The Becky Buller Band and Goose Creek Symphony.
The Train Depot in Tunnel Hill is at 128 Main St. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and socially distance from others who are not in their group.
