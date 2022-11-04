The podcast program that Dalton Junior High School teacher Amanda Triplett started three years ago now includes other local schools and is receiving national attention.
Triplett and fellow teachers Jennifer Barmore (Brookwood School), Laura Lagania (Eastbrook Middle School) and Heidi Long (Tunnel Hill Elementary School) were recently honored by Voya Financial with its Unsung Heroes Award.
Voya provides retirement plans for educators. For 26 years, the Voya Unsung Heroes program has honored k-12 teachers for innovative teaching methods. The four local educators were among 50 award winners in the nation and the only ones in Georgia.
The award comes with a $2,000 grant. In addition, they will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
The group’s Speak Up Whitfield is developing podcasting in classrooms in Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools. Podcasting is a digital recording distributed by the internet.
“You know how when you are a child and your mother tells you that you are smart and beautiful and you don’t know whether to believe her because she’s your mother and she loves you and wants to support you?” Triplett said. “I think that’s how I’ve felt with the local support we’ve received. But when I applied to national groups and they responded with support and wanted to put money behind it, that made me feel like we might really have something here.”
Triplett said they will use the money to further expand podcasting and teacher training.
“When I applied for the grant, I was thinking that we need to get more funding for our program to get it out more into the community,” she said. “We’ve done a great job working with teachers. But I want to be able to offer podcasts in classrooms all over our district, all over our county, but also in community agencies and other school districts. Unless teachers get training and the knowledge they need, they won’t be able to offer it to their students. I want us to be the experts in this field, and this is something I want to spend the rest of my career working on because I have seen what it can do in schools.”
She said schools in Chattanooga, LaFayette, Ringgold and other surrounding areas have contacted them about starting podcasting for their students.
“Am I an Individual?” by Andrea Marsh, a ninth-grader at Dalton Junior High School, and Navah Jordan, a senior at The Dalton Academy, received second place in the high school division of the 2022 Speak Up Whitfield podcast competition. Marsh and Jordan said it makes them feel good when people react positively to their podcasts.
“I guess I would say it is validating,” said Jordan. “It makes me proud when other people have heard what I have done and feel like they learned something or connected with what I said.”
They said each podcast is a learning experience.
“You start with your base idea,” said Marsh. “It’s usually something you are passionate about. After that you do your research, do your interviews and write your script. After that, you get in front of a microphone and record. Podcasting can be done anytime, anywhere.”
