"We need to get back to emotional intelligence — our 'human software' needs to be upgraded — (and) empathy is a core pillar," Bill Marklein, founder of Employ Humanity, a leadership development and culture design company, said during the Murray County Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting. "Sympathy is feeling for someone, (while) empathy is feeling with someone, (which) is much more powerful, (and) what we need in every business and every community."