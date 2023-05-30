Dalton native Mike Reynolds said veterans look at Memorial Day differently than civilians.
Reynolds, who now lives in Calhoun, was the keynote speaker Monday at Dalton’s Memorial Day observance at the Whitfield County Courthouse. Memorial Day is when the nation honors those U.S. military personnel who died serving the nation.
“I know I think of Memorial Day a little bit differently now,” said Reynolds, who served as a U.S. Army flight medic in Iraq. “I think of that night in northern Iraq. We had a sandstorm and a rainstorm at the same time. It pretty much rained mud that night. In that storm we had a Black Hawk helicopter go down.”
He said he and his partner went out into the rain and dark to find the helicopter. They eventually found the aircraft and began removing the crew members and trying to render aid. But there was one soldier he knew immediately he could not save.
“He had already gone home to Valhalla,” Reynolds said. “For me, that is a memory of Memorial Day. That is my Memorial Day.”
Reynolds retired from the Army after 18 years after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He now runs Hero Agriculture, which helps to integrate veterans, predominantly those with a traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder, back into civilian life through farming.
The observance honored the late Mack C. Gaston, a Dalton native who was the first Black commander of the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois. Gaston also commanded two destroyers and the cruiser USS Josephine Daniels, and served as commander for the field command Defense Nuclear Agency. His daughter Sonja Gaston Henderson spoke on behalf of the family.
“Everyone has accomplishments in their life,” she said. “And behind those accomplishments was someone or someones who significantly impacted their life. His (Mack Gaston’s) someones was this community of Dalton. At the height of his career he had commanded three battleships, reached the rank of admiral and had led the world’s largest training and command center, the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. That all started here in Dalton, where he developed his values, values that included centering one’s life around God and family. Those values came from his parents John and Felicia and his brothers Henry and Frederick.”
She said he also stressed the importance of giving back to the community. She said her father would often repeat the old expression “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
“My dad did go far, and he didn’t go alone,” she said. “He took this community of Dalton, Georgia, with him as he traveled around the world proudly serving his nation.”
Lee Oliver, former commander of Dalton American Legion Post 112 and one of the organizers of the event, said he was glad to see so many people come out.
“This is a special and solemn day for us,” he said. “And I’m glad to see that people still honor those who gave their lives for this country.”
The Dalton-Whitfield Community Band and singers from Shiloh Baptist Church performed patriotic songs. Several community groups placed wreaths on the courthouse lawn near the monument to local veterans. and the names of Whitfield County veterans who passed away in the last year were read.
