Special election runoff is today in Whitfield County District 3

A special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners is today.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The candidates are Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education. The term expires Dec. 31, 2022. The election is nonpartisan, but candidates could list a party affiliation. Day and Thomas listed Republican.
Day and Thomas finished first and second respectively in the five-person special election on March 16. Day received 467 votes (29.37%) and Thomas 430 votes (27.04%). Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, state law called for a runoff.
Only residents of District 3 can vote in the runoff. You don’t need to have voted in the special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year.
District 3 includes these precincts: 1A (Dalton City Hall), 2A (James Brown Center at Dalton State College), 3A (Dalton-Whitfield County Senior Center), Cohutta, Pleasant Grove, Tunnel Hill and the Varnell gym.
Not everyone who votes in 1A, 2A, Tunnel Hill and Pleasant Grove is eligible to vote in this election. You can find out if you live in District 3 by looking at your voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. You can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
