A special election will be held in November to fill the District 1 (Ramhurst) seat on the Murray County Board of Education formerly held by Sparky Roberts.
Roberts stepped down at the end of February because he moved to another district, according to Michael Tuck, director of personnel and in-house legal counsel for the school system.
Roberts qualified last week for Board of Education District 7 in the May 24 the Republican Party primary. He faces incumbent Kelli Reed, also a Republican.
A special election will be held at the same time as the Nov. 8 general election to fill the remainder of Roberts’ term in the District 1 seat, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.
The school board will appoint someone to serve in that seat until the special election is held.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the district. Applications will be accepted through Thursday, March 31, at noon at the central office of Murray County Schools, 1006 Green Road, Chatsworth. For more information regarding the application process, visit the central office or call (706) 695-4531 and ask for Derichia Lynch.
