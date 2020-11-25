Special election to be held for Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 3

Whitfield County will hold a special election on March 16, 2021, to fill the unexpired term of Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Roger Crossen, who passed away last week.
The term expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
County Administrator Mark Gibson said that if the remainder of the term had been less than 12 months, the other commissioners could have appointed someone to fill the term. But because it is more than 12 months the law requires a special election to be held.
Qualifying will take place Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the elections office in the Whitfield County courthouse and Jan 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. The election will be non-partisan with candidates being able to list their party. The qualifying fee will be $270.
Crossen, a Republican, represented District 3, which is essentially the northwest part of the county. Commissioners must reside in the district they represent.
Whitfield County Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree said a county resident's precinct card will have on it the commission district that person lives in. She said if people have questions they can call the elections office at (706) 278-7183.
