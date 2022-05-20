The Special Olympics flame is coming through Dalton on its way to the USA Games in Florida. The torch run relay begins in Illinois and is scheduled to come through Dalton on Thursday afternoon as the flame makes its way to Orlando.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics in Georgia each year with law enforcement officers raising money for the organization at various events throughout the year, culminating with a series of torch run relays around the state. This year, the local Law Enforcement Torch Run will coincide with the national relay through the state to Florida. Local Special Olympic athletes will join with Dalton law enforcement officers for the relay.
The run is tentatively scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall on Waugh Street and it will conclude at Lakeshore Park. There will be a reception and celebration at the stadium in Lakeshore Park and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor David Pennington and city leaders are scheduled to speak at the event and athletes from the local Dalton delegation who are scheduled to compete at the USA Games will be introduced.
“This is the last leg of the torch relay for the games that begin in Orlando on June 5th and run through the 11th. It’s really exciting that this is going to come through Dalton,” said Lisa Hughey, a local coordinator for Special Olympics. “We’re hoping to have a big crowd to cheer on the runners and also to celebrate at Lakeshore Park. We actually have five athletes and a coach who are going to the USA Games to compete, and we’re very excited about that.”
