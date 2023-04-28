Highland Rivers Behavioral Health will host Splash into Wellness on Friday, May 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dalton's Mack Gaston Community Center.
The event will feature ice cream, food, raffles, rock painting, bouncy houses and the community center's splash pad. There will also be education and information on behavioral health, spiritual wellness and youth mental health.
Highland Rivers Behavioral Health provides treatment and recovery services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of Northwest Georgia that includes Murray and Whitfield counties. It is headquartered in Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.