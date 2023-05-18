More than 400 parents and children attended the recent Splash into Wellness event at the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton.
Sponsored by Highland Rivers Behavioral Health System of Care, the free family wellness event featured recreation with bouncy houses and the Mack Gaston splash pad, presentations on mental health and spiritual wellness, free books, a resource fair with nearly 20 local health and wellness vendors, a deejay and dancing, and a prize raffle.
“We wanted to put on an event for families to come and enjoy themselves, to learn about local resources and wellness, and just have fun together,” said Highland Rivers Behavioral Health CEO Melanie Dallas. “The response from the community was overwhelming and it was great to see so many parents, children and local partners come together to focus on and celebrate family wellness.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.