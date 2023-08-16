The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 Monday to name a citizens advisory committee that will help determine projects to be funded by a proposed 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
Each commissioner other than Jensen nominated two members to the advisory committee from their district (Jensen made one nomination) with the board as a whole appointing an alternate. The city of Dalton has three appointees and an alternate. Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell have one appointee.
The commissioners’ appointees are:
• Rob Chase, a Cohutta resident and business owner (appointed by John Thomas).
• Heath Ewton, who served on the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee (Greg Jones).
• Crystal Franks, a Tunnel Hill resident who works in the floorcovering industry (Thomas).
• Dave Hasty, who served on the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee (Barry Robbins).
• Bob Husky, who served on the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee (Robbins).
• Matt Mumford, a Rocky Face resident who works in information technology (Jensen).
• Steven Neely, a business owner (Robby Staten).
• Brad Ramsey, who served on the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee (Staten).
• Chris Shiflett, who chaired the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee (Jones).
• Shane Day (alternate).
The commissioners also confirmed the appointments made by the cities:
• Dalton — businessman Zab Mendez, businessman Jim Waskin, former City Council member Denise Wood. The City Council members have not approved their alternate.
• Cohutta — Mayor Ron Shinnick.
• Tunnel Hill — Maurice Moody, a lifelong resident of the city and retired Whitfield County firefighter.
• Varnell — businessman Paul Wilson, who served on the 2020 SPLOST advisory committee. “That was a good process,” Wilson said. “We gathered a lot of information, had some good discussions and debates.”
The county commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
The SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.
“It has been nice to drive around and see all of the changes, all of the facilities, funded by that SPLOST,” said Wilson.
The new committee will be purely an advisory committee, and its recommendations won’t be binding.
While no firm decision has been made, Jensen said “the maximum SPLOST term the commissioners have discussed is four years.”
The committee is expected to hold its first meeting later this month.
