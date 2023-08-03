Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said he hopes a citizens advisory committee that will help determine projects to be funded by a proposed 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) will hold its first meeting later this month.
“But it’s possible it could be right after Labor Day instead,” he said.
Each member of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will appoint two members to the advisory committee from their district with the board as a whole appointing an alternate. The city of Dalton has three appointees and an alternate. Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell have one appointee.
The cities have already made most of their appointments. The county commissioners are set to appoint their committee members at the commissioners’ Monday, Aug. 14, meeting.
The members appointed so far:
• Dalton — businessman Zab Mendez, businessman Jim Waskin, former City Council member Denise Wood. The City Council members have not yet approved their alternate.
• Cohutta — Mayor Ron Shinnick.
• Tunnel Hill — Maurice Moody, a lifelong resident of the city and retired Whitfield County firefighter.
• Varnell — businessman Paul Wilson, who served on the 2019 citizens advisory committee that helped devise the plan for the 2020 SPLOST. “That was a good process,” Wilson said. “We gathered a lot of information, had some good discussions and debates.”
The county commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
The SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.“It has been nice to drive around and see all of the changes, all of the facilities, funded by that SPLOST,” said Wilson. The new committee will be purely an advisory board, and its recommendations won’t be binding. But local officials adopted the recommendations from the 2019 committee with only minor changes when putting together the 2020 SPLOST.
While no firm decision has been made, Jensen said “the maximum SPLOST term the commissioners have discussed is four years.”
