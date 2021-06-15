SPLOST funds no longer being considered for aquatics center

The projected cost of a planned soccer complex at Heritage Point Park has soared due to unanticipated infrastructure needs, according to Dalton city officials, to about $7 million from the original $4 million.
The plans call for two FIFA-sized soccer fields at Heritage Point as well as for the city to pay for a turf field at a soccer stadium planned for Dalton Middle School.
The fields at Heritage Point will be entered from the west side of the park, near Park Creek School.
"Hale-Bowen Drive is going to need to be extended into the site to allow for traffic and parking for the facility," said city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "The project would be too taxing on the school system's parking lots and there's just not a way to do it without building an access into the site. So, that, and engineering and permitting are the biggest overruns."
Original plans called for about $2.6 million of the project to be paid for from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) with the rest coming from capital funds. In June 2020, Whitfield County voters approved a four-year, $66 million SPLOST. One line item on the SPLOST referendum was $11.175 million for renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center and to Heritage Point Park.
City Council members said they haven't decided how to fund the unanticipated additional funds. But some said the additional costs have ended any talk of using funds from the SPLOST not used for the rec center on a planned aquatics center near the Dalton Mall.
"That's off the table," said Mayor David Pennington, who raised the possibility of using excess SPLOST funds for the aquatics center.
"If there are any funds we don't use on the rec center, I would think we'd use them at Heritage Point," said council member Tyree Goodlett.
City Council member Derek Waugh said the new soccer fields at Heritage Point Park will have greater use than the rec center. He said he would like to get a better feel for what they will cost before moving forward with any plans for the rec center.
The SPLOST proposal as presented to the public included that the city would build a new John Davis Recreation Center. A 16-member citizens advisory committee that drafted a recommended project list for the 2020 SPLOST included a complete rebuild of the rec center on that list.
"It was presented to the committee (by the city recreation department) as its primary need," said Chris Shiflett, who chaired that committee.
City officials originally planned to use $8.5 million of SPLOST money to completely rebuild the rec center.
Pennington, who was not in office when the SPLOST project list was drawn up in 2019 but who signed the intergovernmental agreement determining how the money will be spent, said he believes the rec center needs to be remodeled, not rebuilt. He repeated that in a recent interview.
Freddy Rodriguez lives near the rec center and said it doesn't seem to be used that much.
"I see kids out at the (soccer) fields (adjacent to the rec center) all the time," he said. "But not at the rec center. But maybe if it was in better shape more people would use it."
Louis Fernandez, who also lives near the rec center, said he thinks it needs more than cleaning up.
"It's in pretty sad shape," he said. "It may not need to be rebuilt but it needs a major renovation."
Waugh said the largest costs of the original plans for the rec center were two regulation-size basketball courts (the center currently has one small court) and office space for administrative staff.
Waugh said since those plans were drafted the city has reached agreements with the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department and Dalton Public Schools giving the city access to all of their basketball courts. He said in moving forward with any plans for the rec center city officials need to consider whether the facility needs two basketball courts.
“We will definitely do something with the John Davis Recreation Center,” he said. “But we want to do something in the context of an overall plan for what is best for Dalton and what is best for the entire community. For example, two (basketball courts) were planned there. Would it be better to have one (basketball court) and a new field? With the cooperative approach we have with the county, we’ve got a lot of basketball courts. With the cooperative approach with the school system, we’ve got a lot of basketball courts. We’ve got two basketball courts right down the road at the Mack Gaston Community Center.”
Waugh said the city isn’t “scrapping anything.”
“But we are slowing down and making sure we are making the best use of taxpayer dollars and doing what is best for the citizens of the community,” he said. “We are looking at everything.”
He said the discussion about renovation versus rebuilding may be a question of semantics.
“If we knock the building down and build something that is new but smaller than what was planned and that gives us room for a new turf field, is that a remodel, a rebuild or a renovation?” he asked.
Waugh said he believes a new field would be used far more than a second basketball court.
City council member Annalee Harlan said she does not believe Dalton voters and residents are expecting simply a cleanup of the current building.
"I think citizens are expecting SPLOST projects to achieve major capital improvements," she said. "That's the purpose of it. I think people are expecting a first-class facility for their children and for all citizens to utilize. The best example we have is the Mack Gaston Community Center."
But she said that doesn't mean the city is wedded to the specific plans made during the planning process for the SPLOST. Rather, she said, city officials and the recreation department will look at the city's recreation needs, how they may have changed since the SPLOST was passed and how the rec center fits into those needs.
Goodlett noted the city is currently searching for a new recreation department director.
"That gives us time for discussion (about the rec center)," he said. "You don't want to start anything until we have that new person in place. We want to make sure that the new parks and rec director is fully on board with any plans we make. We've got to get everybody on the same page and make sure we are doing what is best for the community. We definitely don't want to rush things."
Greg Walker has served as the department’s interim director since the retirement of Mike Miller in December.
