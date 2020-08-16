While education in Whitfield County Schools has been a significant piece of Dee Goodwin's life, sports have been her twin passion through the decades, and she's convinced her experiences as an athlete and coach made her a better teacher.
"You've got to treat them as individuals," she said. "If you love on them and invest in them, they will work hard for you."
"Relationships, with parents, students" and fellow staff members, are paramount, she said. "You have to bond with people and build relationships."
Goodwin possesses a particular "gift for working with struggling readers, (and) through the years, she has improved the lives of countless Whitfield County children by teaching them how to read," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "Dee is the type of teacher that I would wish every child could have: knowledgeable, kind, firm and caring."
Goodwin became "a change agent" when she moved to Beaverdale Elementary for the final years of her Whitfield County Schools tenure, Gilreath said. Her passion for literacy led her to create numerous literacy initiatives "that brought Beaverdale together," much like a coach unites members of a squad into a unified team.
Goodwin is a product of Whitfield County Schools, and she was a teacher, coach and instructor for the system for nearly three decades before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. In her final year, she was selected as Beaverdale's Teacher of the Year, and then named the system's 2019-20 Teacher of the Year.
During her time at Dawnville Elementary, she coached runners at Northwest Whitfield High School, then took a hiatus from coaching while performing system-level duties coordinating curriculum before returning to coaching for a handful of years at Coahulla Creek High School when she moved to Beaverdale, Goodwin said. That last piece included a stint coaching her daughter, Bethany, now 21, and "I loved coaching her."
Some of Goodwin's most treasured mementos from her career are thank-you notes from her runners, she said. As she performed house-cleaning duties near the end of her tenure, she realized "I couldn't throw those away."
A dedicated runner who completed a 100-mile race a handful of years ago — "it was a bucket list thing" — Goodwin ran her way into the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletic Hall of Fame based on her exploits while a student-athlete there, and she knew her career would be in teaching and athletics, she said. "It felt natural, because I've always been a learner and loved learning."
Goodwin advises the next generation of teachers to find balance between work and other pursuits, such as family, sports, religion, volunteering, etc.
"Don't let (teaching) be so all-consuming," because burnout is a pothole, especially for young teachers, she said. "Don't forget that balance.''
"Whitfield County Schools is an absolutely wonderful place to work, and it really is a gem," she concluded. "I'm very proud to be a product of (this system) and to have taught and coached here."
