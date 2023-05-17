Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has been awarded the artificial turf field and track renovation project for three Whitfield County high schools. The stadium renovations will take place this summer in preparation for the 2023 football season.
The three Whitfield County projects include:
• Coahulla Creek High School.
• Northwest Whitfield High School.
• Southeast Whitfield High School.
“We are honored that (the) Whitfield County school system has chosen Sports Turf Company to renovate three of its high school fields and tracks,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The artificial turf systems’ technology far outperforms other systems, and we are confident that the players, coaches and administrators will notice the difference in footing, heat reduction and impacts with the surface.”
Sports Turf Company will renovate all three existing natural grass fields with artificial turf systems that surpass other systems in terms of safety, durability and performance. The system features AstroTurf’s 3D Decade System, Brock shock pad and organic BrockFILL infill.
AstroTurf’s Decade System is a performance artificial turf that combines slit film and nylon monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and improved shock absorbency. The Brock shock pad and BrockFILL are specifically engineered to optimize safety for athletes during impacts to the surface. BrockFILL is the latest in organic infills and is sustainably grown and harvested in Georgia.
In addition to the field renovations, Southeast Whitfield's and Northwest Whitfield’s running tracks will be cleaned and re-striped, and Coahulla Creek will receive a complete track renovation. The Colts’ existing surface will be replaced with a Rekortan M synthetic surface, an impermeable system featuring two distinct layers. This World Athletics-certified system delivers force reduction, ensures stability for predictable footing and is sealed to protect against moisture intrusion.
Sports Turf Company specializes in the construction and installation of sports surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs. The company continues evolving to provide its clients with higher-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find it on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
