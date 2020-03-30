Spring cleaning in cemetery, some memorial items removed for safety

The City of Dalton’s Public Works Department is doing some spring cleaning in the West Hill Cemetery this week to make way for grass mowers. Some items prohibited by the cemetery’s policy are being removed from grave sites for safety reasons.
The West Hill Cemetery’s policy prohibits the placement of “rocks, gravel, stones, blocks, bricks, wire, wire stands, signs, shells, crockery, glass, ceramics, figurines, toys or other materials deemed hazardous to personnel and maintenance equipment.” Cemetery policy also states that “floral arrangements shall be placed in clay or plastic containers” and specifically prohibits glass, tin, wire or cement containers. Last week, a worker was cut when a mower broke a glass vase that was left at a grave site. All items that violate the cemetery’s policy or city ordinance are being removed from grave sites.
The cemetery sexton has collected the solar-powered lights left on the graves and they can be picked up by the owners by appointment only. The sexton can be reached at the West Hill Cemetery office at (706) 281-1245.
