Spring Place Community Festival highlights history, authors and auction

The 24th annual Spring Place Community Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church just off Georgia Highway 225 South. The theme this year is “Rooted in Red Clay."
Sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club and the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, the festival commemorates Spring Place’s past and raises funds for the continued preservation of the 1875 structure that is Murray County’s oldest building built for public use. There is no admission fee, but visitors are welcome to purchase tickets for a “Farm Basket” raffle on Festival Day.
The festival opens at 8 a.m. and will have something for everyone. Breakfast biscuits, coffee, soft drinks and bottled water will be available for purchase throughout the morning. Members of the Ruritan Club will have their usual bake sale with homemade cakes and sweets of all kinds.
A variety of used books, collectibles and flea market items such as vintage glass and cookware, “blue” China, Christmas decorations, pictures and frames, tapes and CDs, linens, baskets, tools, toys and other household items attract buyers as well.
Special features will include a group of antique tractors outside and a display of photographs and artifacts highlighting the agricultural history of the area inside. Among the latter will be pictures of the two large cotton gins once located in Spring Place as well as archaeological finds from the old McGhee farm donated by Casey Patton. Located at the south edge of town, this farm was the site of activity during both Cherokee Removal and the Civil War.
Several local authors will be present to share their works. Mark Millican will be autographing copies of his book "Wild But True Stories." All proceeds from sales that day will be donated to the cause. Author Jodi Lowery, a festival regular, will also be on hand to sell and autograph her books about local historic events, and Jacob Howard will have examples of his “Family History Videos” for sale, the latest about the families buried in the famous Spring Place Cemetery. Various publications of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will be available and some of those authors will be around to autograph purchases, too.
The popular auction begins at 10 a.m. This year the auction will include antique and vintage furniture, rugs donated by Value Carpets, local artist prints, gift cards and baskets from area restaurants and businesses such as Dalton Day Spa and Carlton’s Pharmacy, coin sets donated by Synovus Bank, an antique trunk, a Willow porch furniture set and a collection of Holiday Barbies (1988-98). Auction items can be previewed on the Old Spring Place Methodist Church Facebook page during festival week.
Special vendor Gwen Gray Frederick returns with “Thirty-One” gift totes. The Murray High Alumni Association will have prints, postcards and note cards featuring the “Old Rock Building” on sale, and the Old Church Museum room will be open throughout the day.
Parking will be available on Elm Street with shuttles to the church and auction site provided.
To find out more about the festival, call Elizabeth Robinson at (706) 695-6021, Jyana and Chuck Smith at (706) 695-8297 or Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
