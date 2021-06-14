Spring Place Community Festival is Aug. 21

“Spring Place: Rooted in Red Clay” is the theme for the 24th annual Spring Place Community Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
A used book sale, breakfast biscuits, a bake sale, an indoor/outdoor flea market and other activities will begin at 8 a.m. Highlighting the day is the auction including artist prints, collectibles and historical memorabilia, furniture, rugs and gift cards donated by area businesses. The outdoor auction begins at 10.
The festival is co-sponsored by the Spring Place Ruritan Club. Recent “finds,” pictures and artifacts relating to the agricultural history of the area will be the featured display along with several antique tractors. Proceeds will go to the Church Preservation Fund of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society.
For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or (706) 264-3968.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.