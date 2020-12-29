Spring Place Elementary names Students of the Month for December
Submitted by Spring Place Elementary
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Clifford Sneed, age 83, of Cohutta, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sneed: parents, Mac and Cora Sneed: daughter, Rebecca Trantham: grandson, Cliff Eric Sneed: grand-son in law, Karim Lee Bradley, brothers, …
Frances Lavonne Phillips, age 70, of Resaca, Georgia passed away on Thursday December 24, 2020. She was born September 9, 1950. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
Most Popular
Articles
- Search continues for two missing hunters in Murray County
- Trump to hold rally for Loeffler, Perdue in Dalton on Jan. 4
- 'Honest, caring, trustworthy, motivated': Scholarship established for Northwest Whitfield athletes in honor of late former Bruin, UTC football standout Adam Miller
- Area Arrests for Dec. 25
- DPD, GBI investigating shooting death
- Area Arrests for Dec. 26-27
- Missing Murray County hunters found safe
- Area Arrests for Dec. 23
- COVID-19 survivors live with long-term health challenges
- Dalton City Council moves forward with new tax allocation districts on the north bypass and West Walnut Avenue
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.