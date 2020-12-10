Spring Place Elementary recognized Students of the Month for October. School officials said these students exhibited excellent "ROAR" (respectful, obey rules, achieve and responsible) behavior.
Terry Carnes, age 50, of Dalton Georgia passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Brenda Earline Holmes age 67, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
John Deforrest Witt, age 73, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday December 10, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Glenda Ann Icenhour, age 75, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Donald Havelin, age 56, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
