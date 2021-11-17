Spring Place Ruritan Club receives awards for work in Murray County

The Spring Place Ruritan Club has been recognized by Ruritan National for seven decades of work in our community. An organization in which the entire family can be involved, Ruritan is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service.
Organized in 1950, the Spring Place club has been an important part of education and community improvement ever since. In fact, four generations of area residents have now been in Ruritan and have attended its monthly meetings. With 40 members, Spring Place is the largest and oldest Ruritan club in the Georgia/Alabama District of Ruritan National, which is headquartered in Dublin, Virginia.
The Spring Place club was recently honored at the district convention in Armuchee. Contributions to the Ruritan National Foundation were recognized, and the club received four National Service Awards — a bronze in Environment and in Public Service, a silver in the area of Social Development and a gold for club activities promoting Citizenship and Patriotism. Representing the club at the convention were members Elizabeth Robinson, Eddie Gibson, Buddy Robinson, Tim Howard and Brent Jackson.
The club’s only fundraiser is an annual spring golf tournament. Money raised from the tournament is then put back into the community as the club donates to at least 25 community projects and causes each year. Among them are Community Christmas, the Rescue Squad and EMTs, schools, the Salvation Army Food Bank, Saturday Snacks, Keep Chatsworth-Murray County Beautiful, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Spring Place Cemetery, the Murray County Fire Department, the Division of Family and Children Services, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, Murray County Family Connections, Christmas in the Park and the Chatsworth Health Care Center.
The club also presents scholarships in memory of longtime Ruritan members and local educators G.I. Maddox and Carl L. Davis each year.
The next club meeting will be at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church on Thursday, Dec. 2. A covered dish supper begins at 7 p.m. with a short business session following.
Leaders for 2022 are President Brent Jackson and Vice President Nathan Ridley.
Regular annual dues are $48 a year while student memberships are $19.
To find out more about the benefits of Ruritan membership, visit www.ruritan.org or call (706) 695-2740.
