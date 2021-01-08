Spring Place Ruritan Club receives awards, plans activities

The Spring Place Ruritan Club has been recognized by Ruritan National for seven decades of work in our community. An organization in which the entire family can be involved, Ruritan is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service.
The Spring Place club was organized in 1950 and has been an important part of education and community improvement ever since. In fact, four generations of area residents have now been in Ruritan and attend its monthly meetings. With more than 40 members, Spring Place is the largest and oldest Ruritan club in the Georgia/Alabama District of Ruritan National, which is headquartered in Dublin, Virginia.
Last month was the official 70th anniversary celebration for the club. Past members and leaders including Kenneth Pritchett, who was president in 1976, joined current members, district Ruritan officers Les Hopper and Steve Mullis of Rome, and National Director Donna Poulton of Belton, South Carolina, at the birthday party at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church.
The Spring Place club was also honored at the district convention in Armuchee in November. Contributions to the Ruritan National Foundation were recognized, and the club received four National Service Awards — a bronze in environment, silvers in the areas of social development and public service, and a gold for club activities promoting citizenship and patriotism.
The Spring Place club’s only fundraiser is an annual golf tournament tentatively set for April 24 at Indian Trace. Money raised from the tournament is then put back into the community as the club donates to at least 25 community projects and causes each year. Among them are the Alzheimer’s Association, Community Christmas, Rescue Squad and EMTs, schools, Salvation Army Food Bank, Saturday Snacks, Keep Chatsworth-Murray County Beautiful, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Spring Place Cemetery, Murray County Fire Department, Division of Family and Children Services, Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, Murray County Family Connections, Christmas in the Park and the Chatsworth Health Care Center.
The group also presents scholarships in memory of longtime Ruritan members and local educators G.I. Maddox and Carl L. Davis each year.
Ruritan meetings are the first Thursday of each month except July, usually at the Old Spring Place Methodist Church. A covered dish supper begins at 7 p.m. with a short business session following.
New leaders for 2021 are President Brent Jackson and Vice President Nathan Ridley.
Regular annual dues are $44 while student memberships are $15. To find out more about the benefits of Ruritan membership, visit www.ruritan.org or call (706) 695-2740.
