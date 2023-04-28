Family. Fun. Fiesta.
Those three words are often associated with Cinco de Mayo celebrations that take place on the fifth of May.
Friends and supporters of St. Mark’s Preschool hope those three words will also become synonymous with the preschool’s first Cinco de Mayo Celebration Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
“We actually chose the day after the Cinco de Mayo holiday for this event because we wanted to make it convenient for families,” said Interim Preschool Director Laura Bock, noting that hosting the late afternoon “fiesta” on a Saturday will allow more children, parents and supporters of the preschool’s mission “to be able to join in the fun.”
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Preschool is recognizing its 35th anniversary this year, and while the nonprofit preschool, which consists of "typical" and special needs children learning side by side in an inclusive environment, has benefited from other fundraisers in the past, the need for scholarship funds continues to increase each year.
“Oftentimes, parents of children with special needs face greater financial hardships than other parents do,” said Bock, noting that “making tuition payments and paying for medical therapies and services can take its toll.
“We host several fundraisers each year, including the Chili Supper in the fall. In the past, we have held Mardi Gras fundraisers, and more recently, we sponsored Peter’s Freewheeling 5K, an annual race named in honor of one of our preschoolers, Peter Andersen, who died in 2008.”
This spring’s fundraiser will be “a celebration of children and families,” Bock said..
The event will feature traditional Mexican cuisine — chicken and beef tacos and burritos, rice and beans, and toppings provided by the North Georgia Taco Truck, as well as pastries and cookies from La Esperanza Bakery. Non-alcoholic and adult beverages will also be served.
On-site games and activities for children will include a bouncy house, face painting and a cake dance. Preschool parent and musician Emerson Sneary will provide music, and St. Mark’s parishioner and Dalton High School Drama teacher Wes Phinney will serve as the emcee.
A silent auction, featuring such items as rugs, handmade quilts and artwork, will take place as well.
Individual tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12; $5 for children ages 6-12; and children under the age of 5 attend for free. The maximum cost per family unit is $25.
It is fitting, organizers say, that this new fundraising effort is being launched during a significant anniversary — 35 years of continuous operation.
The preschool opened in 1988. Church members, spearheaded by occupational therapist Cindy Michaels, identified a need for a program that enabled children with special needs to learn side by side with their “typical” peers.
“When we started this program, there was nowhere for children with special needs to go except for Cheerhaven, which only served children and adults with severe disabilities,” recalled Debbie Johnson, a former St. Mark’s Preschool teacher and the mother of one of the first preschoolers to enroll in the inaugural two-year-old class. “Families needed a place where their young children could go and have an inclusive early learning experience.”
The first class, in the fall of 1988, included eight “typical” children and four with special needs. A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old class were added during the next two years, bringing the total number of children served in 1990 to 36, a number and classroom ratio that continues to exist today.
Since the program’s onset, the Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools systems have provided auxiliary services, including speech, physical, occupational and vision therapies, to the students who have needed them.
Most of the children with special needs have been diagnosed with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and autism spectrum disorder, although some have had rarer conditions, including mitochondrial disorders.
“One of the best outcomes of the preschool,” Johnson said, “is that children with special needs have mentors in the program, and they learn from them through modeling and cooperative play.”
The “typical” children benefit as well, added Johnson, who said they develop empathy for others and an acceptance of individual differences at a young age.
“The program gives them an appreciation for special needs children, and even a fierce loyalty for them, which lasts a lifetime.”
For more information about the event, contact Bock at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at (706) 278-8857. The church is at 901 W. Emery St. in Dalton.
