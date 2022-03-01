Lent is a 40-day period leading to Easter Day and all are invited to “the observance of a holy Lent, by self-examination and repentance; by prayer, fasting and self-denial; and by reading and meditating on God’s holy Word.”
To assist with this observance, all are cordially invited to a daily Lenten evening prayer service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church beginning Thursday and continuing through Wednesday, April 6. Each service starts at 6:15 p.m., is led by St. Mark’s parishioners and is approximately 20 minutes.
On Wednesdays during Lent at 12:15 p.m., the Rev. Rick Tiff will lead participants in The Stations of the Cross, a 14-step devotion, or stations, that focus on specific events commemorating Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth.
